Mahesh Babu And Namrata Shirodkar Shower Love On Each Other On The Occasion Of Their 16th Wedding Anniversary

Tollywood's power couple Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar never leave any opportunity in showering love on each other. Today being their 16th wedding anniversary, once again they have dropped beautiful pics on their Instagram pages along with heartfelt lovely notes…

Mahesh Babu





This pic is clicked in the plane… Mahesh is seen kissing his dear wife Namrata with all love. He also wrote, "Happy 16th NSG.. 💕 To forever and beyond with you 🤗♥️♥️ @namratashirodkar".

This post garnered millions of views and even Namrata left her comment… "Love u Mb more than ever ❤️❤️❤️".

Mahesh Babu's sister Manjula Ghattamaneni also left her comment and wished this beautiful couple… "May the love you both share for each other grow ever stronger with each passing day! Happy wedding anniversary ❤️."

Shilpa Shirodkar also wished her sis and 'Chin' in the comments section… "Happiest happiest anniversary to my most Precious two . Love and blessings forever ❤️👼❤️👼❤️👼".

Namrata Shirodkar





Namrata also dropped a beautiful pic and was seen kissing her hubby… It is a throwback pic but showcased the beautiful bond between this pair. She also jotted down, "Easy peasy 16!! 😍😍😍 In our little recipe of marriage there's a solid mix of love trust and faith! Counting our blessings together... forever. Happy Anniversary MB 💕 More and more love to you 🤗🤗🤗 @urstrulymahesh".

Shilpa Shirodkar and Manjula left their comments to this post too…

Manjula wrote, "May the love you both share for each other grow ever stronger with each passing day! Happy wedding anniversary ❤️".

Shilpa jotted down, "Happy anniversary to my most Precious 👼👼👼👼👼 love and blessings to you both forever❤️❤️❤️".

Even Raveena Tandon, Samantha, Bhavana Pandey and a few others wished this couple on this special occasion.

Coming to Mahesh and Namrata's kids, Gautam and Sitara also dropped lovely notes on their Instagram on this special day…

Sitara Ghattamaneni





Sitara shared a group family pic which had all four of them in smiles. She also wrote, "o the world's best parents.. Happy Anniversary Amma and Nanna 😘💕💕💕 I hope that you celebrate many more years together.. I just wanted to let you know that I love you loads and hope to make you both proud everyday. 🤗🤗🤗".

Gautam Ghattamaneni





Gautam also shared the same pic and jotted down, "My two strong pillars 💕 Happy Anniversary Amma and Nanna 🤗🤗 @urstrulymahesh @namratashirodkar @sitaraghattamaneni".

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar got hitched on 10th February, 2005… They first met on the sets of 'Vamsi' movie and gradually fell in love by the end of shooting.

Happy Anniversary Mahesh Babu and Namrata…