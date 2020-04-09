Mahesh Babu appreciates Telangana police

Superstar Mahesh Babu is always first to compliment the activities carried out by the government of Telangana. Now, the actor has thanked the Telangana police department for striving hard to make sure the lives of all our families are safeguarded. Mahesh Babu also posted a couple of pictures on Twitter.

Mahesh Babu wrote, "I want to take this moment to wholeheartedly thank the Telangana police force for spearheading the battle against COVID-19. Their relentless hard work is absolutely outstanding. Immense gratitude for safeguarding our lives and the health of our families during these most challenging times !! Saluting your selfless dedication towards our country and it's people. @TelanganaCOPs @hydcitypolice #StayHomeStaySafe" Mahesh Babu scored a big hit recently, with the film Sarileru Neekevvaru. The actor's next movie is under the direction of Parasuram. The complete details will come out soon.