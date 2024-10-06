Mahesh Babu launches ‘Maa Nanna Superhero’ trailer

Superstar Mahesh Babu launched the striking trailer of ‘Maa Nanna Superhero,’ starring Nava Dalapathy Sudheer Babu. This wholesome family entertainer has been mak¬ing huge noise ever since the teaser was unveiled. The teaser indeed introduced the premise of the movie, and the first two songs were also well received. Directed by Abhilash Reddy Kankara and produced by Sunil Bal¬usu under the V Celluloids banner in collaboration with CAM Entertainment, the film had its theatrical trailer unveiled today.

The trailer opens with a poignant voiceover from Sai Chand, who, driven by poverty, makes the heart-wrenching decision to sell his son for money. Sudheer Babu remains devoted to Sayaji Shinde, who raised him as a father. Although the father is very reck¬less and shows no care for him, the son is very caring towards his father. The plot thickens when the real father re-enters Sudheer’s life, intensifying the drama. Sudheer takes a bold step to help his father, leading to unexpected troubles. The trailer concludes on a lighter note, featuring a witty exchange where Sudheer playfully claims his name is Mahesh Babu, to which Sai Chand humor¬ously retorts that it doesn’t suit him. The trailer has heightened curiosity for the movie, arriving in another six days on October 11th.