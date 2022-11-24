Mahesh Babu Pens A Heartfelt Note Reminiscing His Father Superstar Krishna

Tollywood's legendary actor Superstar Krishna passed away on 15th November 2022 early morning and made all his fans go teary-eyed. Mahesh Babu lost his both parents in a span of two months as his mother Indira Devi also breathed her last in September 2022. Even his elder brother Ramesh Babu also passed away in the starting of this year. So, 2022 is a very sad one for all the Ghattamaneni fans too and it is testing Mahesh emotionally. Yet he is strong and off late, he dropped an emotional note on social media reminiscing his father.

Along with sharing a throwback picture of his father, Mahesh also jotted down an emotional note. "Your life was celebrated… your passing is being celebrated even more… Such is your greatness. You lived your life fearlessly… daring and dashing was your nature. My inspiration… my courage… and all that I looked up to and all that really mattered are gone just like that. But strangely, I feel this strength in me which I never really felt before… Now I'm fearless… Your light will shine in me forever…. I will carry your legacy forward… will make you even more proud… Love you Nanna.. My Superstar".

Krishna breathed his last at the age of 79 due to multi-organ failure. He was admitted to the Continental Hospital on 14th of November 2022 night after he suffered from a massive cardiac arrest. He was also shifted to the ICU but doctors couldn't save him.

Speaking about Mahesh Babu's work front, he is all set to work with Trivikram Srinivas and the movie is tentatively titled as SSMB 28. This movie is being produced by S Radha Krishna under Haarika & Hassine Creations banner.