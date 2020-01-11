Mahesh Babu's Sarileru Neekevvaru movie leaked online

Tollywood actor Mahesh Babu's latest offering Sarileru Neekevvaru movie which hit the theatres today has been leaked online. The 45-minute video of the movie that was shot on a mobile phone was shared online.

The moviemakers, crew and the fans worried about the movie piracy that would affect the business of the film.

Directed by Anil Ravipudi, the film has been opened to many expectations during Sankranti. Rashmika Mandana played the female lead in the film that is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Anil Sunkara under AR Entertainments. The music for the film is tuned by Devi Sri Prasad.

Vijay Shanti, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha, Hari Teja, Rajendra Prasad, Rao Ramesh and Raghu Babu played key roles in the film.