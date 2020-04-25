Mahesh disappoints Paidipally again!

After Maharshi, everyone thought that Vamshi Paidipally would direct a film with Mahesh Babu. With both the actor and director also confirming the same, there were no second thoughts of the same but Mahesh called off the film since he did not like the script.

Vamshi Paidipally is convinced with Mahesh's feedback and he started working on the script again with an assurance from Mahesh that he will do a film with him again, once he finishes another film. Vamshi is working on making those changes right now. Cut to the present, Rajamouli made an announcement about his next film with Mahesh Babu.

Vamshi Paidipally is currently clueless about his next film. He thought that his next film would be with Mahesh but Rajamouli is going to take the opportunity. Vamshi has expressed the same with his close circuit and added that he is upset with these happenings.