Mahesh Is Creating Sensation With 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Anthem

Superstar Mahesh's out and out entertainer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Presented by Dil Raju in Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara in GMB Entertainments and AK Entertainments in Young Talented Director Anil Ravipudi's Direction is getting ready to release for Sankranthi. Rashmika Mandanna is playing as heroine while Lady Amitabh Vijayasanthi is essaying a special role in the film. The film has completed its shooting part. The Teaser and the three songs released so far have received a thunderous response from the audience. The much-awaited fourth song from the album, 'Sarileru Neekevvaru Anthem' is released on Dec 23rd at 5:04 pm.

The Lyrics which goes on, "Bhaga Bhaga Bhaga Bhaga Mande nippula varshamochinaa... Janaganama antubdooke vaade Sainikudu....

Phela Phela Phela Phela Mantu Manchu thoofan Vachhinaa Venkaduge Ledantu Daate Vaade Sainikudu...." Sounds inspiring about the courage and valor of Soldiers. These terrific lyrics were penned by Devi Sri Prasad. He has recorded this theme song with the Macedonian Symphony Orchestra. Legendary Singer Shankar Mahadevan's haunting voice added more depth to the song.

The Mega Super Event of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' will be held in a grand manner on January 5th, Sunday from 5:04 pm onwards at LB Stadium, Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi will grace the event as the chief guest. The film is gearing up to release worldwide on January 11, 2020, as Sankranthi gift.