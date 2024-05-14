Getup Srinu’s ‘Raju Yadav’ unveils heartfelt song

The movie "Raju Yadav" is produced under the banners of Sai Varunavi Creations and Karisma Dreams Entertainment, with Getup Srinu as the hero. Directed by Krishnamachari, the film is based on real-life incidents. K is being introduced as a director. The team behind "Raju Yadav" is moving at jet speed in terms of promotions, as it gears up for a worldwide release on May 17 by a leading production company.

The trailer, released by the hands of the superhero "Tej Sajja," who recently gained Pan India recognition with the movie "Hanuman," is trending on social media with an amazing response.

Now, Raju Yadav's team has released another song. On the occasion of the birthday of Akshara Tapaswi Chandra Bose, known for the song "Natu Natu," they released the song "Lede Lede Premasale," sung by Getup Srinu himself.

Listening to this song in Chandra Bose's voice makes our hearts feel heavy. He has once again proved that only he can write heart-touching songs in the most natural and common language. Blockbuster music director Harshavardhan Rameshwar has composed the music for these lyrics, making it a tune listeners will want to hear again and again.

The producers of the film, Prashanth Reddy and Rajesh Kallepalli, stated that every content released from their film so far has pleased the audience. The response to the recently released trailer has boosted their confidence in the film. They expressed their happiness, stating that it will definitely exceed expectations and announced plans for a huge free release event soon.