IMD predicts heavy Rains in these districts, issues alert

The residents of Telugu states are advised to brace themselves for heavy rains in several districts, as per the latest forecast by the Meteorological department. The districts of Vikarabad, Sangareddy, Karimnagar, Nizamabad, Jagityala, Siricilla, Peddapalli, Bhuvanagiri, Medak and Kamareddy in Telangana are expected to witness heavy rainfall accompanied by gusty winds.

In Andhra Pradesh, gusty winds and thundershowers are likely in Visakhapatnam, Alluri Sitaramaraj, Parvathipuram Manyam, Prakasam district, and Anakapalli district. Recent heavy rains in Telugu states, including the city of Hyderabad, have brought relief from the sweltering heat. However, the changes in weather patterns have resulted in fluctuations in temperature.

Residents are urged to take necessary precautions and stay indoors during the forecasted heavy rainfall to ensure their safety. The IMD continues to monitor the situation closely and will provide updates as needed.