Southwest Monsoon to Hit Andaman in 4 days, Rains Expected in Telugu States
The Indian Meteorological Department has provided some relief to the people of the Telugu states who have been experiencing different weather conditions. It has been announced that the Southwest Monsoon is expected to hit the Andaman coast in the next 4 days.
Additionally, due to the influence of the surface trough, there will be rains accompanied by thunderstorms in some areas of Andhra Pradesh in the next four days. It has been predicted that there will be moderate rainfall with thunder in the districts of Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Krishna today.
This news comes as a relief to the residents of the Telugu states who have been bracing themselves for unpredictable weather conditions. Stay tuned for further updates on the monsoon and weather predictions in the region.