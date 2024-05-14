Tabu bags crazy role international series ‘Dune: Prophecy’

Renowned actress Tabu has been confirmed to join the cast of the upcoming streaming series 'Dune: Prophecy'. Set to appear in a recurring role, she adds her star power to the prequel series to filmmaker Denis Villeneuve's acclaimed film 'Dune', released in 2021.

Originally commissioned in 2019 under the title 'Dune: The Sisterhood', the series is inspired by the novel 'Sisterhood of Dune' penned by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson. According to reports, Tabu's addition to the cast brings further anticipation to the highly anticipated series.





The official logline for 'Dune: Prophecy' sets the stage within the expansive universe of 'Dune', created by the renowned author Frank Herbert. It is set 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides and follows the journey of two Harkonnen sisters as they combat threats to humanity's future and establish the Bene Gesserit sect.

In the series, Tabu will portray the character of Sister Francesca, described as "strong, intelligent, and alluring". Her character's return to the palace strains the balance of power in the capital, adding layers of intrigue to the storyline.









Joining Tabu in the cast are notable names including Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Johdi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, and Shalom Brune-Franklin.



Despite its long journey to the screen, including multiple showrunner changes and a creative reset in 2023, 'Dune: Prophecy' is poised to deliver an immersive and captivating experience to viewers. Alison Schapker serves as the showrunner and executive producer, further adding to the anticipation surrounding the series.