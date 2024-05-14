Indigo flight stuck on the runway due to technical glitch in Shamshabad airport

Khammam: Indigo flight 6A 6707 heading from Hyderabad to Cochin at Shamshabad Airport was stuck on the runway for almost an hour due to a technical fault.

The passengers travelling in the flight include Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Legislators Tellam Venkatarao, Jare Adinarayana, Payam Venkateshwarlu, followers Muvva Vijayababu and Tulluri Brahmaiah.