Indigo flight stuck on the runway due to technical glitch in Shamshabad airport

Indigo flight 6A 6707 from Hyderabad to Cochin at Shamshabad Airport was stuck on the runway for almost an hour due to a technical fault.
Khammam: Indigo flight 6A 6707 heading from Hyderabad to Cochin at Shamshabad Airport was stuck on the runway for almost an hour due to a technical fault.
The passengers travelling in the flight include Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivasa Reddy, Legislators Tellam Venkatarao, Jare Adinarayana, Payam Venkateshwarlu, followers Muvva Vijayababu and Tulluri Brahmaiah.
