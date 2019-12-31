Mahesh Is Mesmerizing Fans With Party Song 'Daang Daang'!

Superstar Mahesh's out and out entertainer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Presented by Dil Raju in Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara in GMB Entertainments and AK Entertainments in Young Talented Director Anil Ravipudi's Direction is getting ready to release for Sankranthi. Rashmika Mandanna is playing as heroine while Lady Amitabh Vijayasanthi is playing a special role in the film. The Teaser, and the four songs released so far have recieved thumping response from the audience. The Part Song, 'Daang Daang' full lyrical is released on Dec 31st at 5:04 pm.

The Song with Lyrics, "Aaj Raat Mere Ghar Mein Party Hai...." is a peppy party song. Mahesh and Thamannaah rocked the song with their amazing steps in the song. Devi Sri Prasad has composed a party anthem for this new year and Fans are ecstatic about it looking forward to watch it on the big screen. Sekhar master has composed superb dance moves for this song. RamaJoggayya Sastry has penned the lyrics while Nakash Aziz and Lavita Lobo sung the song.

The Mega Super Event of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' will be held in a grand manner on January 5th, Sunday from 5:04 pm onwards at LB Stadium, Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi will grace the event as the chief guest. The film is gearing up to release worldwide on January 11, 2020 as Sankranthi gift.



