Mahesh's daughter wants to do Hollywood films

Superstar Mahesh Babu's kids Gautham and Sitara need no introduction to the Telugu audiences. The star kids often feature alongside Mahesh in his social media videos and photos. In fact, Gautham also made his acting debut with the 2014 film 1: Nenokkadine.

Little munchkin Sitara runs her own channel on Youtube and enjoys a massive subscriber base as well. She had also dubbed for the Telugu version of Frozen a couple of years ago. Fans want to see her on the big screen for a long time.

Recently, Mahesh was asked if Sitara has any plans of venturing into acting. The actor said that Sitara wants to do English films and not Telugu films. Apparently, she confessed it in a funny family conversation. Mahesh affirmed that he will not indulge in his children's career choices and let them become what they want to.

When asked whether he would like to act alongside Sitara, Mahesh said that he will be quite nervous to act alongside his daughter.