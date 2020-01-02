Mahesh's 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Censor Report

Superstar Mahesh's out and out entertainer 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' Presented by Dil Raju in Sri Venkateswara Creations banner, Produced by Ramabrahmam Sunkara in GMB Entertainments and AK Entertainments in Young Talented Director Anil Ravipudi's Direction is getting ready to release for Sankranthi. Rashmika Mandanna is playing as heroine while Lady Amitabh Vijayasanthi is playing a special role in the film.

The Teaser and the songs have received thumping response from the audience. The film has completed the censor formalities and is awarded 'U/A' Certificate.

The Mega Super Event of 'Sarileru Neekevvaru' will be held in a grand manner on January 5th, Sunday from 5:04 pm onwards at LB Stadium, Hyderabad. Megastar Chiranjeevi will grace the event as the chief guest. The film is gearing up to release worldwide in a grand manner as Sankranthi gift.