DLSA holds Jurisprudence meet on legal services

Rajamahendravaram: The East Godavari District Legal Services Authority (EG DLSA) organised a Jurisprudence conference with the officials of various government departments on the orders of Andhra Pradesh State Legal Services Authority to discuss legal services and welfare schemes available to people, especially women and children here on Tuesday.Speaking at the conference, District Legal Service Secretary and Senior Civil Judge K Prakash Babu explained about NALSA’s “Implementation of Poverty Alleviation Scheme - 2015” laws and NALSA’s toll-free number 15100.

He described the legal services and duties provided by the District Legal Services Authority. Officials are advised to provide welfare schemes to everyone eligible. The information of the beneficiaries of the welfare schemes should be handed over to the District Legal Service Authority. ICDS Project Director Vijaya Lakshmi explained about women and child welfare schemes.

Rajamahendravaram Additional Municipal Commissioner PM Sathyaveni explained various welfare schemes.

District BC Welfare Officer PS Ramesh, District SC Welfare Officer M Sandeep, ST Welfare Officer KN Jyoti, Child Welfare Committee Chairperson P Surya Prabhavathi, Rajamahendravaram Assistant Labor Officer TS Karthik and others were present.