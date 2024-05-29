Live
- Revanna to return to India on May 31
- BSF fires at suspected Pak drone near LoC in J&K’s Poonch
- Suravaram Pratap Reddy remembered on his 128th birth anniversary
- KPCC Chief DK Shivakumar Announces Over 300 Aspirants For Karnataka Legislative Council Tickets
- Delhi hospital fire tragedy: MHA guidelines for oxygen cylinder storage flouted
- 3 fastest growing jobs for fresh graduates in India revealed
- Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi Criticizes State University Curriculum For Omitting National Freedom Movement History
- Delhi: 17 cars gutted in parking lot fire
- KTR expresses outrage over lathi-charge on farmers
- Disguised as drivers, ACB unearths corruption at RTA check-post
With Rs 3.94cr Yadadri hundi sets new record
Yadadri: The Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swami shrine has set an all-time record by getting Rs 3,93,88,092-00 (Rupees Three Crore Ninety-Three Lakh Eighty Eight Thousand Ninety Two) net cash as hundi income for 35 days.
This includes 174gm of mixed gold and 7kg of mixed silver along with 1359$ from USA, 25 Australian dollars, 55 pounds from England, 65 dirhams from UAE, and 20 euros from Europe, along with Rs 10 from Nepal, 30 Canadian dollars, and others in foreign currency.
It may be noted that the previous temple hundi record was Rs 2.82 crore net cash for 35 days.
