JSP corporator sticks to his guns, demands detailed probe

Visakhapatnam: Evenbefore the issue of GO 596 by the state government, parcels of assigned lands of the SCs were taken away from them, JSP corporator P Murthy Yadav alleged.

Speaking to the media here on Tuesday, he stated that agreements were made with the vulnerable Dalits before the issue of the GO so that lands could be owned at a low cost.

Sticking to his guns on his allegations against chief secretary K S Jawar Reddy, Murthy Yadav stressed that the mastermind behind the assigned land scam is none other than the chief secretary himself. “Within 10 days of the issue of the GO 596, a number of assigned lands were registered which is an indication of a well-planned scam,” Murthy Yadav pointed out.

Alleging that the ‘Jawahar Reddy & co’ was behind the forced registration of the assigned lands, the JSP corporator pointed out that it would be one of the biggest land scams in Andhra Pradesh and he called for a detailed probe into it so that facts would be exposed. Instead of uplifting the SCs, Murthy Yadav worried that taking away their lands was nothing but cruelty. “Suri Reddy Trilok, a person who is not from AP, played a key role in collecting assigned lands and taking up registration processes. After the announcement of Election Code, the revenue website was blocked so that the registration details and related certified copies could not be exposed,” he said.

Instead of conducting a review on the person who brought the scam to the light to send him behind the bars, Murthy Yadav appealed to the authorities to conduct a probe into the injustice meted out to the SCs. “If my allegations were proved wrong, I would volunteer to surrender before the Commissioner of Police,” the JSP corporator stated.

Demanding cancellation of the GO 596, Murthy Yadav said that the registration of assigned lands should be put in abeyance.