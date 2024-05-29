3 cr textbooks to be supplied to govt, aided schools by June 10

Vijayawada: The state education department speeded up efforts to supply 3.08 crore textbooks to government and aided schools in the state by June 10, just two days before the reopening of schools on June 12. The state government supplies textbooks, uniforms, shoes, school bags free of cost to over 36 lakh students. The textbooks department is monitoring the supply of textbooks to mandals. The textbooks will be sent from mandal headquarters to the respective schools by June 10. Keeping in view the problems faced by teachers and students due to delay in supply of textbooks, the government has completed printing of books by end of May and started distribution in some parts of the state.

Some books were printed in Agra and Uttar Pradesh also. The academic year is divided into two semesters and textbooks are also supplied in two phases. The first semester books will be sent to the schools by June 10. The second semester textbooks will be supplied later.

Director of textbooks K Ravindranath Reddy told The Hans India that supply of textbooks to the districts has already started and they will reach the mandal headquarters very soon. He said the textbooks are bilingual, English and Telugu, and for Urdu medium students the books are in both English and Urdu.

Besides, textbooks are also printed in Kannada, Tamil and Oriya languages for children studying in the border districts of AP. Mathematics, Social Science, Physical Science and Biology subject textbooks are printed in two languages. The state government is planning to print 1.07 crore textbooks for the second semester.