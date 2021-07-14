Major change in Lucifer remake!

Megastar Chiranjeevi is currently busy working on the remake of the Malayalam super hit film Lucifer. Director Mohan Raja and his team are currently working on the changes to the film's script. As per the latest reports, the makers decided to eliminate Prithviraj Sukumaran's character from the movie.

In the original Lucifer, Prithviraj Sukumaran plays an extended cameo. The makers decided to remove his character permanently and focus on the flashback portions of Megastar Chiranjeevi. The makers of Lucifer decided to bring in a fresh flashback track where the actor will have a romantic interest.



Satyadev is going to be seen in a crucial role of the film. NV Prasad is the film's producer. Thaman S is the music director. The complete details of the project will be out soon.



More details of the project will be out soon!

