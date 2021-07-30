Mallesham Director Enters Malayalam Cinema

Mallesham film director Raj R made an impressive directorial debut in Telugu. The filmmaker has now moved to Malayalam now. The director turned into a producer with the Malayalam independent film titled Paka.

The world premiere of this film will be held at the prestigious Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF). TIFF tweeted, "The World Premiere of Nithin Lukose's PAKA (RIVER OF BLOOD) is a Romeo and Juliet–esque vengeance tale set in Kerala, where the river is witness to a violent, generations-old feud. #TIFF21."

Bollywood director Anurag Kashyap has also joined the team recently and will be acting as another producer of the movie. Nithin Lukose has written and directed this project.

Paka will hit the screens in India once it gets done with its festival run.