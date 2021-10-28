Malli Modalaindi trailer: About life and love after Divorce

Malli Modalaindi is the upcoming Telugu film that features Sumanth and Naina Ganguly in the lead roles. The film unit launched the theatrical trailer of the movie today and created a special interest. The movie deals with love and life after divorce.

Going by the film's trailer, Sumanth divorces with Varshini Sounderrajan and then falls in love with her advocate. Nanina Ganguly plays the female lead and she plays the role of Pavi. She runs a club for all the divorcees to restart their lives. The film is a mix of emotions, fun, and love after divorce.

Malli Modalaindi is being directed by TG Keerthi Kumar. K.Raja Shekar Reddy is bankrolling the project under the banner of Red Cinemas. Anup Rubens is composing the music of it. The film also features Posani Krishna Murali, Prudhviraj Balreddy, Annapurna, and Vennela Kishore in the key roles.



