Manchu hero to turn as villain for Bunny?

Stylish Star Allu Arjun's Pushpa turned out to be one of the highly anticipated films of South India at the moment. Pushpa's star cast is one of the main reasons behind the hype created for the film.

Rashmika Mandanna, the female lead plays a tribal girl, Jagapathy Babu, Sunil, Prakash Raj will appear in other significant roles.

The latest buzz we hear is that Manchu Manoj will also be playing a pivotal role in this film. This role was supposed to be casted by Vijay Sethupathy, earlier, but he walked out of the project due to his other commitments.

More likely, Manoj's role may have grey shades in the film. An official announcement on Manchu Manoj's induction in the film is awaited.

Rockstar Devi Sri Prasad is composing music for this Sukumar's directorial venture. Mythri Movie Makers is banking the film.