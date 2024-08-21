Manchu Lakshmi redefines glamour in edgy new look

Manchu Lakshmi redefines glamour in edgy new lookManchu Lakshmi, known for her impeccable style, continues to set fashion goals in Tollywood. The talented actress has been turning heads with her recent sartorial choices, and her latest appearance is no exception.

Lakshmi was recently spotted in a striking ensemble that perfectly blended elegance with a touch of edginess. She wore a maroon bralette paired with stylish blue shorts, showcasing her bold fashion sense. Her open hair and rugged makeup, complemented by a deep brown lipstick, added a daring edge to her look. To complete the outfit, Lakshmi opted for a pair of black heels, adding a sophisticated flair to the overall ensemble.





This look is ideal for a night out with friends or any special occasion, proving once again that Manchu Lakshmi is a trendsetter in the industry. Her ability to effortlessly pull off such a bold and glamorous style has solidified her reputation as one of the most stylish actresses in Tollywood.









