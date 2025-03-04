Manchu Manoj Celebrates Second Anniversary with Heartfelt Message to Wife Mounika

Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj celebrated his second wedding anniversary with his wife, Mounika. He shared an emotional post on Instagram. In the post, he said marrying Mounika was the best decision of his life. He also mentioned that she had changed his world forever.

Manoj described Mounika as the source of love he never knew existed. She has been his anchor during tough times and his calm during chaos. He reflected on their two years together. He said they have built a home filled with love and joy and their two children, Dhairav and MM Puli. He praised Mounika for being an incredible mother. He said it made him fall in love with her more each day.

Despite the ups and downs they’ve faced, their love and bond have remained strong. Manoj called Mounika his best friend and biggest supporter. He said a lifetime with her wouldn’t be enough.

On the work front, Manoj is set to make a comeback. He will star in the action thriller Mirai, directed by Karthik Gattamneni. The film also stars Teja Sajja, known for his hit Hanuman. Manoj shared his excitement about playing a strong and resilient character in Mirai. He said returning to the industry with such a powerful role is both challenging and thrilling.