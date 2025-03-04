Live
- Women’s Day 2025: Thoughtful Gifts to Express Thankfulness and Admiration
- Hyderabad: Software Employee Devika’s Suspected Suicide, Alleged Harassment by Husband
- South Korea to launch consultative bodies with US for tariff negotiations
- OTT Releases This Week (March 3 to 9): Naga Chaitanya Thandel, Sharwanand Maname, Bapu, and More
- Delhi HC grants bail to wrestler Sushil Kumar
- Should have stepped down earlier: Pankaja Munde on Dhananjay Munde’s resignation
- Champions Trophy: Indian team wears black armbands against Australia to honour Padmakar Shivalkar
- Body shaming, derogatory comments hallmark of Congress: KTR
- Ind vs Aus: Australia Loses Early Wicket in First Semi-Final in Champions Trophy
- Bangladesh: Protesters burn Home Advisor's effigy, demand resignation over controversial remarks
Just In
Manchu Manoj Celebrates Second Anniversary with Heartfelt Message to Wife Mounika
Manchu Manoj shares his love and appreciation for Mounika on their second wedding anniversary while making a comeback in the film industry.
Tollywood actor Manchu Manoj celebrated his second wedding anniversary with his wife, Mounika. He shared an emotional post on Instagram. In the post, he said marrying Mounika was the best decision of his life. He also mentioned that she had changed his world forever.
Manoj described Mounika as the source of love he never knew existed. She has been his anchor during tough times and his calm during chaos. He reflected on their two years together. He said they have built a home filled with love and joy and their two children, Dhairav and MM Puli. He praised Mounika for being an incredible mother. He said it made him fall in love with her more each day.
Despite the ups and downs they’ve faced, their love and bond have remained strong. Manoj called Mounika his best friend and biggest supporter. He said a lifetime with her wouldn’t be enough.
On the work front, Manoj is set to make a comeback. He will star in the action thriller Mirai, directed by Karthik Gattamneni. The film also stars Teja Sajja, known for his hit Hanuman. Manoj shared his excitement about playing a strong and resilient character in Mirai. He said returning to the industry with such a powerful role is both challenging and thrilling.