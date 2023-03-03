Manchu Manoj Shares a Heart Felt Note for his Sister, Manchu Lakshmi

Manchu Manoj and his friend-turned-fiancée, Bhuma Mounika Reddy, are preparing to get married tonight in Hyderabad. The wedding will only be attended by close friends and family members and will take place at Manchu Lakshmi's house in Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad. At 8:30 pm, which is the muhurtam, Manoj will place the traditional 'Jeelakarra Bellam' on Mounika Reddy. The Manchu and Bhuma families kept all details of the wedding confidential. Since this is a second marriage for both the bride and groom, the event was limited to specific guests. Manchu Mohan Babu and Manchu Vishnu, Manoj's father and elder brother, were not seen in the photos posted by Manoj and Lakshmi from the pre-wedding festivities.

Manchu Manoj is Lakshmi's beloved younger brother, and she cares for him like a doting mother. The actor, who has been living away from the media and movies at Manchu Mohan Babu's house, took some time to write a short but meaningful thank-you note to his sister. Sharing a photo of Lakshmi applying haldi to Manoj, the 'What The Fish' actor wrote, "Ee Janma Punyamo Nadhi. Love You Akka and Thank You for everything akka.



