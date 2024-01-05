Manchu Vishnu announces cinematic debut of his son Avram

In a momentous occasion that transcends generations, Vishnu Manchu proudly announces the cinematic debut of his five-year-old son, Avram, in the monumental action film 'Kannappa.'

This revelation not only signifies a significant entry into the world of cinema for young Avram but also stands as a testament to the enduring legacy of the Manchu family, which spans three remarkable generations. The family is guided by the legendary actor, Dr M Mohan Babu, who serves as the torchbearer.

The backdrop for 'Kannappa' is the picturesque landscapes of New Zealand, where a 90-day shoot unfolds with a stellar cast, elevating the film to the status of a cinematic spectacle. While the names of the cast remain undisclosed, the anticipation is high for the unveiling of a stellar ensemble.

Avram's role takes center stage, injecting youthful exuberance into the cinematic narrative of the Manchu family. Vishnu Manchu expresses the emotional depth attached to the project, stating, "This venture, 'Kannappa,' holds profound meaning for me. Witnessing my son, Avram, play a pivotal role is a source of immense pride. It's more than just a film; it's the convergence of three generations of our family's cinematic journey."

With the conclusion of the first schedule, Vishnu Manchu extends a heartfelt appeal, saying, "Embarking on this cinematic journey with Avram, I humbly seek the blessings of all movie lovers. May 'Kannappa' become a memorable experience for everyone involved, marking the beginning of a new chapter in our family's cinematic saga." The announcement marks an exciting chapter in the Manchu family's illustrious cinematic journey, as the torch is passed to a new generation with Avram's entry into the world of cinema.