Manglishines bright with ‘Ustaad Bismillah Khan YuvaPuraskar’

Satyavati Chauhan, fondly known as Mangli, has become a household name in Telugu cinema and beyond, thanks to her unique voice and unmatched versatility. From private songs to Tollywood chartbusters, Mangli has created a remarkable niche for herself, especially in folk, devotional, and high-energy item numbers. Her ability to appeal to both mass and class audiences has catapulted her to stardom, making her one of the most sought-after singers in the industry.

Mangli’s journey is nothing short of inspiring. Her hits include memorable tracks like the "Royal Enfield" song in George Reddy, "RamuloRamula" in Ala Vaikunthapurramloo, and the widely celebrated "Sarangadariya" in Love Story. These songs have cemented her reputation as a powerhouse performer. Alongside her film contributions, Mangli’s popular YouTube channel showcases her versatility and has further strengthened her connection with fans.

In a proud moment for the singer, Mangli was recently honored with the prestigious Ustaad Bismillah Khan YuvaPuraskar 2024 by the Sangeet NatakAkademi. The award, presented in New Delhi, recognizes her outstanding contributions to music. This achievement underscores her influence and inspires countless young artists, especially women, to follow their dreams.

As Mangli continues to climb new heights in her career, her dedication and passion for music remain a beacon for aspiring talents, proving that hard work and authenticity can indeed lead to greatness.















