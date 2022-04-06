Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja And Vishnu Vishal’s ‘Matti Kusthi’ Movie Goes On Floors Today

It is all known that Tollywood's busiest and the most energetic actor Ravi Teja now turned into a producer for Kollywood's young actor Vishnu Vishal… He is producing Vishnu's multi-lingual 'Matti Kusthi' movie which is a sports drama. The announcement was made yesterday along with sharing the title poster. Off late, the shooting of this movie has been kick-started today and thus Vishnu shared the pics from the shooting spot and is all happy!

Along with sharing the first day shoot pics, he also wrote, "Welcome onboard @aishu. Hope you hav a blast wid @VVStudioz n @rtteamworksofficial. #GattaKusthi (Tamil) #MattiKusthi (Telugu). Shoot started in Tenkasi today… @raviteja_2628 #ChellaAyyavu @richardmnathan @prabhakaranjustin @editor_prasannagk #UmeshJKumar @anbariv_action_director @thanga_18 @shravanthis @kvdurai @teamaimpro @decoffl".

He is seen along with his whole team in one pic and looking at the screen while the director is taking a shot in another pic… He also welcomed the lead actress of this movie Aishwarya Lekshmi and she looked classy in a floral saree.

In this multi-lingual movie, Vishnu Vishal will be seen as a wrestler… Yesterday, the makers dropped the motion poster and it that first the wedding card is seen showcasing 'Veera weds Keerthi' and then the plot shifts to the wrestling ground! Vishnu Vishal is seen entering the ring in a powerful way!

Here are the crew details of this movie…

DOP: Richard M Nathan

Music: Justin Prabhakaran

Editing: Prasanna GK

Art: Umesh J Kumar

Stunts: Anbariv

Matti Kusthi is being directed by Chella Ayyavu and is being produced by Vishnu Vishal and Ravi Teja under the Vishnu Vishal Studioz and RT Teamworks banners.

Speaking about the announcement of the movie, Vishnu Vishal said, "The announcement was supposed to have happened in February itself, but FIR released and our whole plan changed," grins Vishnu, adding, "Karunaas annan, Kaali Venkat, Munishkanth, Kingsley, Harish Peradi, and Telugu actors Ajay and Shatru, among others, are also part of the cast. Justin Prabhakaran is scoring the music, while Richard M Nathan will handle the camera. Umesh is handling the art, and Anbariv duo will handle the action. Stunt is an important part because it's a sports film."

When asked about how did he meet Ravi Teja, he said, "I first met Ravi Teja sir last year. One of his executive producers is a good friend of my wife Jwala. We met her at a birthday party and got talking. She told Jwala that both Ravi sir and I shared common views about cinema and that we should meet. We met before FIR released. So, I played the trailers of FIR and Mohandas for Ravi Teja sir, which he really liked. Then, he asked me about my other films and that's when I narrated this one-liner. He must have liked it because he asked for a full narration. So, I asked Chella to meet him. Ravi sir then said he would like to co-produce this film".