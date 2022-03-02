Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja Wraps Up The Fourth Schedule Of The Dhamaka Movie

Tollywood's ace actor Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja is in the best phase of his career… He was last seen in the action thriller Khiladi and impressed all his fans. He also has a few other interesting movies like Dhamaka, Ravanasura, Ramarao On Duty and Tiger Nageswara Rao movies in his kitty. All these are prestigious ones and thus, this Krack actor is full busy taking part in the shootings. Off late, he wrapped up the fourth schedule of the Dhamaka movie and shared thus happy news by dropping a group pic on his social media page…

Along with sharing the image, they also wrote, "Another Schedule Wrap. Mass Maharaja @RaviTeja_offl #Dhamaka Wrapped up the 4th Schedule on a High Note… Gearing up for DHAMAKEDAR ENTERTAINMENT in Cinemas".

The lead actor Ravi Teja posed along with his whole Dhamaka team and is all happy wrapping up the shooting of the 4th schedule in Hyderabad.

Dhamaka movie is being helmed by filmmaker Trinadha Rao Nakkina and is bankrolled under the People Media Factory and Abhishek Agarwal Arts banners. Karthik Ghattamaneni is the cinematographer of this movie while Bheems Ceciroleo is scoring the tunes.

Ravi Teja will next begin the shooting for the Tiger Nageswara Rao biopic and is also part of Ravanasura and Ramarao On Duty movies. Even the next schedule of the Dhamaka movie will also be started soon!

Speaking about the Ravanasura movie, it is being helmed by Sudheer Varma and is produced by Abhishek Nama under his home banner Abhishek Pictures and RT Team Work banners. Faria Abdullah, Daksha Nagarkar and Megha Akash are the other lead actors of this movie.

Coming to Ramarao On Duty movie, along with Ravi Teja even Majili fame Divyasha Kaushik, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao and Surekha Vani will be seen in other important roles. Being Sarath Mandava's directorial, this movie is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under the SLV Cinemas LLP and RT Teamworks banners.