Massive collab alert: Atlee, Allu Arjun, and Sun Pictures unite for pan-India spectacle

In a thunderous announcement that's shaking up the Indian film industry, director Atlee, National Award-winning superstar Allu Arjun, and leading production house Sun Pictures are joining forces for a high-octane pan-India feature film. Touted as Project A22 x A6, this yet-to-be-titled film is already generating massive buzz across the country.

This powerhouse collaboration brings together three heavyweights: Atlee, the mastermind behind box-office giants like Jawan, Theri, Bigil, and Mersal; Allu Arjun, the charismatic icon whose Pushpa redefined stardom; and Sun Pictures, the production arm of Kalanithi Maran’s Sun TV Network, known for backing blockbuster entertainers.

Promising to be a cinematic extravaganza, the film is expected to blend Atlee’s signature style—emotional storytelling fused with mass appeal—with Allu Arjun’s unparalleled screen presence. With Sun Pictures handling production, expectations are sky-high for a film packed with scale, sentiment, and action rooted deeply in Indian culture yet tailored for a global audience.

The film is scheduled to go on floors later this year. While plot details and the rest of the cast remain under wraps, fans can expect further announcements on crew and release plans in the coming months. Given the caliber of talent involved, this collaboration is being hailed as one of the biggest pan-India events in recent years, promising to be a game-changer in the cinematic landscape.