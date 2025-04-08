Live
- Unseasonal Rains in Telugu States: Meteorological Department Issues Yellow Alert for Hyderabad
- Xiaomi Summer Savings 2025: Exciting Offers Across Xiaomi’s Product Range
- Whirlpool Unveils India’s Fastest Convertible Refrigerator – Converts in Just 10 Minutes
- Engineering College Team Wins National-Level UAV Contest
- The Highest Payout Online Casinos in Australia for 2025
- Canadian PM Mark Carney visits BAPS Swaminarayan temple in Toronto
- Tariff war: Korean won dips to lowest level since 2008 global financial crisis
- Umar Gul in discussions with BCB for pace bowling coach role
- PM Modi lauds Dubai's 'key role' in advancing India-UAE Comprehensive Strategic Partnership
- The Hidden Tech Heroes Behind 15-Minute Insurance Payouts — Why Claims Analysts Are Now Business-Critical
Massive collab alert: Atlee, Allu Arjun, and Sun Pictures unite for pan-India spectacle
In a thunderous announcement that's shaking up the Indian film industry, director Atlee, National Award-winning superstar Allu Arjun, and leading production house Sun Pictures are joining forces for a high-octane pan-India feature film.
In a thunderous announcement that's shaking up the Indian film industry, director Atlee, National Award-winning superstar Allu Arjun, and leading production house Sun Pictures are joining forces for a high-octane pan-India feature film. Touted as Project A22 x A6, this yet-to-be-titled film is already generating massive buzz across the country.
This powerhouse collaboration brings together three heavyweights: Atlee, the mastermind behind box-office giants like Jawan, Theri, Bigil, and Mersal; Allu Arjun, the charismatic icon whose Pushpa redefined stardom; and Sun Pictures, the production arm of Kalanithi Maran’s Sun TV Network, known for backing blockbuster entertainers.
Promising to be a cinematic extravaganza, the film is expected to blend Atlee’s signature style—emotional storytelling fused with mass appeal—with Allu Arjun’s unparalleled screen presence. With Sun Pictures handling production, expectations are sky-high for a film packed with scale, sentiment, and action rooted deeply in Indian culture yet tailored for a global audience.
The film is scheduled to go on floors later this year. While plot details and the rest of the cast remain under wraps, fans can expect further announcements on crew and release plans in the coming months. Given the caliber of talent involved, this collaboration is being hailed as one of the biggest pan-India events in recent years, promising to be a game-changer in the cinematic landscape.