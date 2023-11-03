MassKaDass VishwakSen Launched the First Look Poster of Therachaapa

The upcoming movie titled "Therachaapa," Directed by Joyal George and Produced by Kailash Durga under Ananya Creations and Harithavanam Entertainment, features Navin Raj Sankarapu and Pooja Suhasini in pivotal roles. The film also stars actors like Jagadeesh Pratap Bandari, Rajiv Kanakala, Rakhi, Naga Mahesh, Prithviraj, Fish Venkat, Ashok Jabardasth, Nagesh Jabardasth, Apparao Jabardasth, Rajesh Bhupathi, and Srinivas. The team is determined to deliver a successful film and is eagerly awaiting its release, with the director expressing confidence in the story, screenplay, and production values.

Crew:

Director: Joyal George

Producer: Kailash Durgam

Production Company: Ananya Creations, Harithavanam Entertainment

Music: Prajwal Krish

Lyrics: Middhe Manoj Kumar

Cinematography: Azeem- Venkat

Stunts: Raj Kumar

Choreography: Jeevan George

Art: Charan

Makeup: Anil Komira

Costume Designer: Boddhu Amulya

Editor: Bodisingi Raju

DI: Dolly Shekhar

PRO: Madhu VR

Chief Associate Director: Jeevan George

Associate Director: Jayaraj Aniruddhan

Spot Edit: Mahesh Bandoju















