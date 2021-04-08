‘Master’ Director to collaborate with Prabhas?

Master fame Lokesh Kanagaraj is one of the most happening directors in the South right now. Lokesh, who is currently directing Kamal Haasan for "Vikram", is going to direct Prabhas for a PAN India movie.

The latest buzz is that Lokesh has narrated an impressive storyline with Prabhas and the Baahubali star has given his nod. Lokesh is said to be working on the final script. The film is going to be a multilingual film including Hindi, Telugu, Tamil, Kannada and Malayalam. The film is expected to roll in 2022. Prabhas is currently busy with "Salaar" directed by Prasanth Neel. He is simultaneously working on 3D Mythological film "Adipurush" directed by Om Raut.

While he awaits for the release of "Radhe Shyam", the "Mirchi" star has an untitled film with Nag Ashwin in his bag which also casts Amitabh Bachchan and Deepika Padukone. With Lokesh's film, it looks like Prabhas is on a signing spree.



On the other hand, Lokesh is yet to complete "Vikram" with Kamal Haasan. After this, Lokesh is expected to collaborate with Prabhas. It can be noted that Lokesh's Master featuring Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi turned out to be a commercial success although the film didn't impress critics. His "Khaidi" with Karthi has won laurels from critics and audiences alike.