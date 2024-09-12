Live
- Rajasthan school students to get marks for behaviour, planting trees
- 7 in 10 Indians say health cover to all above 70 to significantly benefit elderly: Poll
- India's bio-economy projected to reach $300 billion by 2030: Dr Jitendra Singh
- Impasse continues as junior doctors stick to 'live telecast of talks' demand
- Rahul Gandhi should clear confusion on reservations: Prashant Kishor
- IOA president PT Usha issues show cause notice to IOA treasurer after complaint of violation of National Sports Code
- Odisha Cabinet okays 10 pc quota for ex-Agniveers in uniformed services
- Shooting: Twenty-three member Indian squad named for ISSF World Cup Final, Manu Bhaker opts out
- Senior citizens elated over Centre's move to expand Rs 5 lakh health cover for all aged 70 and above
- A.R.M (Ajayante Randam Moshanam) Review: A captivating journey through time and self-discovery
Just In
‘Matka’ enters final leg of filming
Actor Varun Tej is set to make a powerful impact with his upcoming period gangster drama, Matka, marking his first pan-India project.
Actor Varun Tej is set to make a powerful impact with his upcoming period gangster drama, Matka, marking his first pan-India project. Set against the backdrop of gambling, the film spans 24 years, from 1958 to 1982, tracing the transformation of Varun’s character from a young man to an aged don.
The latest update from the film’s makers reveals that the final schedule is currently underway at Ramoji Film City. With this schedule, the production formalities will be completed, while post-production is already in progress. Excitingly, the film’s unit is gearing up to release promos soon. In celebration, the makers have unveiled a special silhouetted poster, showcasing Varun Tej as an aged gangster, adding to the anticipation.
Directed by Karuna Kumar, Matka features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi as the female leads. The film is being produced by Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under the banners of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainment. With music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, Matka is poised to be a grand cinematic experience, expected to captivate audiences across India.