‘Matka’ enters final leg of filming

Actor Varun Tej is set to make a powerful impact with his upcoming period gangster drama, Matka, marking his first pan-India project. Set against the backdrop of gambling, the film spans 24 years, from 1958 to 1982, tracing the transformation of Varun’s character from a young man to an aged don.

The latest update from the film’s makers reveals that the final schedule is currently underway at Ramoji Film City. With this schedule, the production formalities will be completed, while post-production is already in progress. Excitingly, the film’s unit is gearing up to release promos soon. In celebration, the makers have unveiled a special silhouetted poster, showcasing Varun Tej as an aged gangster, adding to the anticipation.

Directed by Karuna Kumar, Matka features Meenakshi Chaudhary and Bollywood actress Nora Fatehi as the female leads. The film is being produced by Dr. Vijender Reddy Teegala and Rajani Thalluri under the banners of Vyra Entertainments and SRT Entertainment. With music composed by GV Prakash Kumar, Matka is poised to be a grand cinematic experience, expected to captivate audiences across India.