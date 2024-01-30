'Mechanic' that are useful to society: Minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy

Manisai Teja and Rekha Nirosha-starrer 'Mechanic' is coming under the banner of Teenasree Creations. Muni Sahekara has directed and also written the story, screenplay, dialogues and songs. Produced by Mekala Naga Muneiah (Munna), it is co-produced by Nandipati Sridhar Reddy and Kondrasi Upender. The audio of this film is a superhit. The audio released by T-Series is clocking close to 10 million views and creating a record. The film will be released worldwide on February 2.

A pre-release event was held at Prasad Lab in Hyderabad on Monday. Although Telangana Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkatareddy was supposed to attend the event as the chief guest, due to his busy schedule, he called the film unit to his house and unveiled the film's trailer. Afterward, producer and actor DS Rao, 'Srikakulam Sherlock Holmes' director Mohan attended the program held at Prasad Lab as chief guests. The Minister gave his message through a video byte.

During the launch of the trailer, the Minister said, "The lives of many people in the fluoride-affected area of Nalgonda district have been severely affected. We will make the district completely fluoride-free in the next two years. Films like 'Mechanic', which take this fluoride issue as the main focus and give a message to society, should be supported by all people. Through this, the society will understand this problem and the sufferings of the victims."

DYS Rao said, "The movie's trailer and songs are very good. On T-Series, the songs are a hit. Having a director and producers, as well as a good message, will help the success of this film."

Director Mohan said, "This movie made by a passionate director and producer has already become a superhit in terms of audio. The film will be a success."

Producer Munna said, "The audio of our movie has become a big hit beyond our expectations. The movie did very well. It includes all commercial elements. I was able to produce a good film like this only because of the cooperation of our co-producers. My thanks to them. Director Muni Sahekara is multi-talented. A director and writer with good perfection and vision he is. We are forever indebted to the music director Vinod who made this blockbuster music. We are releasing the movie on February 2."

Director Muni Sahekara said, "To get a good film, you need to find a good producer. I found not only good producers but also producers with guts. They spent money without having second thoughts about the budget. Vinod Yajamanya has given life to the songs as if this were his movie. Without thinking about his remuneration, he spent money on good songs. An example of this is Sid Sriram who is happy to sing a song in our film. The hero and heroines are also well-suited. A good message-oriented movie. Tanikella Bharani garu's contribution is unforgettable. Like the audio, the movie will be a super success and we hope it will give us all a good career."

Co-producer Nandipati Sridhar Reddy said, "I got excited and joined as a co-producer because I liked the story. There is no such thing as a small movie or a big movie. There is only a hit movie and a flop movie. Our movie will be a hit movie."

Co-producer Kondrasi Upender said, "The director has written the story with a wonderful message. I am very happy to cast my son Manisai Teja as the hero of this film. It must be said that producer Munna garu and director Muni Sahekara have given their lives for this movie. 'Mechanic' will surely impress the audience. We will organize a success meet as well after the release of our movie."

Hero Manisai Teja and heroine Rekha Nirosha said, "We are forever indebted to producer Munna garu and director Muni Sahekara garu who believed in us and gave us the opportunity to make this film. We are very happy that the audio of our film is such a super success. The movie will also be a super success. Hats off to the talent of director Muni garu."