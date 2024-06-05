Live
Global Leaders Extend Congratulations To PM Modi As BJP Secures Third Consecutive Lok Sabha Victory
Highlights
- Following the Bharatiya Janata Party's triumph in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, world leaders, including Bhutan Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay, Nepali Prime Minister Prachanda, and Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, extend their felicitations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
- Their messages underscore the anticipation of strengthened bilateral relations and collaboration between their respective countries and India under PM Modi's leadership.
Following the BJP-led alliance's triumph in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, global leaders extended their congratulations to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, paving the way for his third consecutive term in office.
Bhutan's Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay expressed his congratulations to PM Modi via Twitter, expressing eagerness to enhance bilateral relations and lauding Modi's efforts in elevating India's stature.
In response, PM Modi thanked Tobgay, affirming the continual growth of Bharat-Bhutan relations.
Nepali Prime Minister Prachanda also congratulated PM Modi for securing a third consecutive term, highlighting the successful completion of India's democratic exercise.
Maldives President Mohamed Muizzu, despite ongoing diplomatic tensions, expressed optimism in collaborating with PM Modi for mutual prosperity.
Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe echoed the sentiments, expressing eagerness to bolster ties with India.
Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni extended her congratulations, affirming the commitment to strengthening the bond between Italy and India.
In reply, PM Modi reiterated his dedication to deepening the strategic partnership between India and Italy.
While the BJP secured 240 seats, short of the majority, crucial support from allies ensured a victory with 292 seats. The Congress, with 99 seats, witnessed an improved performance, while the opposition INDIA bloc surprised with a strong showing, winning 234 seats.
