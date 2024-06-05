Live
Just In
Mudragada Padmanabham says he would change his name after YSRCP humiliation defeat
In a surprising turn of events, YCP leader Mudragada Padmanabham has said that he would change his name to Padmanabha Reddy. This decision comes after Padmanabham lost a challenge to Pawan Kalyan and agreed to change his name if Pawan won the election.
Padmanabham said he had filed a gazette application to formally change his name, and he has requested that people refer to him as Padmanabha Reddy from now on. He expressed his desire to move on from the constant trolling he has faced, particularly being referred to as "Upma Padmanabham."
In a statement, Padmanabha Reddy explained that offering tiffin to visitors has been a long-standing tradition in his family, dating back to his grandfather and father. He emphasized that there is nothing wrong with this practice and that it is a way of showing hospitality to those who visit his home.
Furthermore, Padmanabha Reddy made it clear that he will continue his political journey alongside Jagan, whom he praised for his hard work and dedication to serving the people.