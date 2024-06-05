World Environment Day 2024: 17 ways to celebrate it right

World Environment Day, celebrated annually on June 5th, is not just another day on the calendar—it's a global event dedicated to raising awareness and promoting action for environmental protection. However, each year, the day focuses on a specific theme, and this year's theme is Land Restoration, Desertification and Drought Resilience under the slogan "Our Land. Our Future. We are #GenerationofRestoration."

To join World Environment Day 2024, visit the official website for detailed information.

Additionally, there are many ways for an individual, a business, or a community group to get involved and create a positive impact on the environment.

Here are 17 ideas for World Environment Day 2024:

Set up a community garden: Living in an era where change has become the norm, setting up a community garden emerged as a significant idea. With the help of these setups, you can change your surroundings and benefit the environment by coping with environmental issues. Plan a community clean-up: If you already have a community garden in your area, the second most popular idea for World Environment Day 2024 is to participate in a community cleanup. As a result, from neighbourhoods to citywide, participating in community clean-ups while wearing appropriate protective gear, such as gloves, tongs, and masks, is an excellent way to support the event. Say 'Yes' to 3R (Reuse, Reduce and Recycle): On the list, the next idea for World Environment Day 2024 is to employ 3R to conserve natural resources. Furthermore, you can also organise an art competition where participants create works of art using recycled materials. This raises awareness about waste reduction and encourages resourcefulness. Donate environmentally friendly products: In order to protect the environment, there are hundreds and thousands of non-government organisations doing various campaigns. In this context, if you are not sure how to be a part of the global event, you can just donate your stuff that can be reused or recycled. Planting session: Plan a community tree-planting campaign or collaborate with a nearby environmental group. Because planting trees can help create a habitat for wildlife, reduce desertification, and enhance air quality. Educational sessions: A simple way to increase your love for nature is by becoming a part of various educational sessions. This session can not only help you raise awareness about the environment but can also help you create an eco-friendly space for future generations to come. Host an old clothes sale: Undeniably, the fast fashion industry has made a significant contribution to the climate crisis. Thus, to protect the environment, instead of throwing old clothes away, hold a sale or donation camp in your neighbourhood this World Environment Day 2024. Support sustainable brands: On the list of ideas, you can make a conscious effort to support businesses committed to sustainable practices. Look for brands with certifications like the Global Organic Textile Standard (GOTS) when buying products. Volunteer with environmental organisations: This World Environment Day, dedicate your time to volunteer with environmental organisations and NGOs working on projects to safeguard our earth. This is a hands-on way to make a noteworthy difference. Cut down on the use of plastic: Instead of using plastic bags or pouches, this year increase the use of reusable shopping bags. Switch to walking: Without a doubt, walking has endless benefits not only for the mind and body but for the environment as well. In this scenario, switching to walking instead of driving can reduce pollution, creating a positive impact on our nature. Conserve water: You can also host a workshop on water-saving techniques for households and gardens. In this context, you can promote the use of rainwater harvesting and low-flow appliances to conserve this precious resource. Don't send chemicals into waterways: This World Environment Day 2024, try to choose non-toxic chemicals in the house and office. Use of digital platforms: To celebrate the day, you can also use digital platforms to promote social media engagement through a picture competition. Encourage people to use #GenerationRestoration when sharing images of their work restoring land. Build a place for birds: Nurture your natural environment by creating a bird feeder for your winged neighbourhood. You just have to fill empty milk and water cartons for them to make you and your little one smile. Support locals: By organising a green market this year, you can support local farmers and sustainable businesses. In the market, you can offer organic produce, handcrafted eco-friendly products, and educational booths to promote green living. Generate finance for restoration: In order to meet the world's ecosystem goals, the government needs to invest in nature-based solutions. Furthermore, to close the financial gap, an individual can donate to restoration for innovations that can help save the planet for future generations.

Adopt the ideas that reinvent our land, our future!

World Environment Day is a catalyst for positive change. By taking action, big or small, we can all contribute to a healthier planet and a brighter future. So, let's become #GenerationRestoration and leave a legacy of a resilient land.