It’s reverse results this time in Anakapalli

Anakapalli: Anakapalli district, which celebrated a grand victory of YSRCP in the 2019 elections, painted a grim picture in the 2024 polls.

Much to everyone’s surprise, the YSRCP was not able to open an account in the region which was once considered the YSRCP-pro. In earlier elections, it was a clean sweep for the YSRCP. However, in the 2024 polls, it is quite contrary to the previous elections. Chodavaram, Madugula, Anakapalli, a majority chunk of Pendurthi, Elamanchili, Payakaraopeta and Narsipatnam fall under the Anakapalli Parliamentary constituency. In 2024 polls, alliance candidates emerged victorious with thousands of majority of votes. BJP Lok Sabha candidate CM Ramesh, JSP candidates Konathala Ramakrishna, Sundarapu Vijay Kumar and Panchakarla Ramesh Babu won in their constituencies, while Bandaru Satyanarayana Murthy, KSNS Raju, Ch. Ayyanna Patrudu and V Anitha from TDP won in other segments.

By the time the first round of the counting exercise got completed, Anakapalli Lok Sabha candidate CM Ramesh was surging forward. Similarly, MLA candidates too marched ahead compared to their opponents.

At CM Ramesh camp office, celebrations began much ahead as party supporters and leaders came together to soak in the victory.