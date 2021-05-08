Meena and Balakrishna to act again?

Meena was one of the star actresses down the South in 1990's. She acted alongside various star heroes like Chiranjeevi, Venkatesh, Balakrishna, and Nagarjuna in many Telugu films. Of late, we are rarely seeing her in movies. She will be next seen in the film "Drishyam 2", which stars Venkatesh as the lead hero. She played the same role in "Drishyam".



Now the latest buzz is that, Meena grabbed yet another big offer in Telugu. Apparently, she will play a key role in Nandamuri Balakrishna's upcoming film under the direction of Gopichand Malineni. It seems that Meena will be seen in the flashback episodes of the movie. We hear this flashback episode will be a major highlight of the movie. Both Balakrishna and Meena have earlier acted together in the films like "Muddula Mogudu" and "Bobbili Simham". The shoot of this new untitled project will begin soon. As of now, Balayya is busy with the works of his upcoming film Akhanda, which is being directed by Boyapati Srinu. Pragya Jaiswal is the female lead of this project.