Mega Couple Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi expecting their first child

Tollywood’s beloved couple, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, are all set to embrace a new chapter in their lives—parenthood. The duo, who tied the knot in a dreamy destination wedding at Borgo San Felice in Italy in November 2023, have now officially announced that they are expecting their first child.

The news has sparked joy among fans and the film fraternity alike, with social media buzzing in celebration of the Mega family’s latest addition. Known for their warm chemistry both on and off screen, Varun and Lavanya’s love story has been nothing short of a fairytale. From sharing screen space to building a life together, the couple's journey continues to inspire.

The announcement of their pregnancy marks yet another heartwarming milestone in their relationship, and the anticipation around their growing family is palpable. Well-wishers have been pouring in congratulations and blessings as the couple prepares to take on their most cherished roles yet—becoming parents.

Fans and industry peers are eagerly awaiting glimpses of this new chapter in the star couple’s lives, celebrating the beautiful news that adds more joy to the Mega family legacy.