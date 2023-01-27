Mega Powerstar to participate in the celebration of the success of Waltair Veerayya

The highly-anticipated action entertainer, "Waltair Veerayya", directed by Bobby and starring Megastar Chiranjeevi and Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, has been a massive success at the box office. The film has grossed over 200 crores worldwide since its release, and the team is set to celebrate this achievement on January 28th in Hanamkonda.

Adding to the excitement, it has been announced that Mega Powerstar Ram Charan will also be in attendance at the event. This news has brought great joy to fans of the megastar, as they look forward to seeing the father-son duo in a single frame.



The film is produced by Mythri Movie Makers and features a talented cast including Prakash Raj, Catherine Tresa, Rajendra Prasad, and Bobby Simha. The music for the film is composed by Devi Sri Prasad, and the lead actress is Shruthi Haasan. The success of "Waltair Veerayya" is a testament to the hard work and dedication of the entire cast and crew. The event promises to be a grand celebration of their achievement.

