Mega Star Chiranjeevi And Ram Charan Tej Praise The Entire Team Of Vakeel Saab Movie

It is all known that Pawan Kalyan's Vakeel Saab movie is creating a huge buzz on social media and in theatres too. This movie proved the mettle of the Power Star once again and stood as one of the biggest hits of Pawan's career. Well, even the Mega actors Chiranjeevi and Ram Charan Tej also praised the whole team for their tremendous effort and shared their happiness through their tweets.

Ram Charan Tej





ONLY word I hear everywhere... Power-Packed Blockbuster 💥💥!

Yet another landmark film for @PawanKalyan Garu!

Congrats Director #SriramVenu Garu, Producers Raju Garu and Sirish Garu and the entire cast and crew!

Much deserved. — Ram Charan (@AlwaysRamCharan) April 10, 2021





This tweet reads, "ONLY word I hear everywhere... Power-Packed Blockbuster! Yet another landmark film for @PawanKalyan Garu! Congrats Director #SriramVenu Garu, Producers Raju Garu and Sirish Garu and the entire cast and crew! Much deserved.".

Chiranjeevi Konidela









This tweet reads, "Terrific Act by @PawanKalyanRiveting court room drama with @prakashraaj@i_nivethathomas @yoursanjali#Ananya @MusicThaman #DOPVinod did a Fab job! Congrats to #DilRaju @BoneyKapoor ji Dir #VenuSriram & Team.Most of all Hugely Relevant film on respecting women.#VakeelSaab WINS!".

Well, Chiranjeevi along with his wife Surekha and daughter Sushmita watched the movie on the release date itself. He dropped the pics on his Twitter page and was all happy to witness Pawan Kalyan on the big screens after 3 years.









The first pic showcases he is taking his mother into the cinema hall and the second one shows all of them happily enjoying the movie.

Well, Chiranjeevi also congratulated producer Dil Raju and the director Venu Sriram for their tremendous work…









Along with sharing the pic with Chiranjeevi, the team also wrote, "The '𝕄𝔼𝔾𝔸' Congratulations @KChiruTweets congratulates producer #DilRaju and director #SriramVenu on the blockbuster of #VakeelSaab".

Well, even Anjali also thanked Chiranjeevi and dropped a thank you message on her Twitter page.









This tweet reads, "Humbled, elated and over-joyed to hear such great words about our film from such a legend like you sir… You are an institution not an individual.. Thank you so much for your kind words of encouragement. Hugely inspired to work harder and deliver more.. I will cherish this forever sir… Grateful and Blessed!!!"

Even Sai Dharam Tej also praised the movie and dropped a tweet…





OBJECTION!!! OBJECTION!!! OBJECTION!!! Whatte power packed performance...#pawankalyan mama nailed it, the right man!!! the right movie!!! at the right time!!! #BlockBusterVakeelSaab pic.twitter.com/q8fHHQoiN8 — Sai Dharam Tej (@IamSaiDharamTej) April 9, 2021





Along with sharing the screenshot of the movie he wrote, "OBJECTION!!! OBJECTION!!! OBJECTION!!! Whatte power packed performance...#pawankalyan mama nailed it, the right man!!! the right movie!!! at the right time!!! #BlockBusterVakeelSaab".

While Varun Tej jotted down,





Power packed performance from Babai!✊🏽

Loved #VakeelSaab!

And really impressive performances by all the three leading ladies..🙌🏽



Adapted and executed very well by Venu sriram garu..👏🏽

And @MusicThaman you nailed it brother!!!

Top notch score!



Justice is served!🔥🔥🔥 — Varun Tej Konidela 🥊 (@IAmVarunTej) April 9, 2021





"Power packed performance from Babai!Raised fist

Loved #VakeelSaab!

And really impressive performances by all the three leading ladies..Adapted and executed very well by Venu sriram garu..And @MusicThaman you nailed it brother!!! Top notch score!Justice is served!".

Vaakel Saab movie is directed by Venu Sriram and is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Boney Kapoor under Sri Venkateshwara Creations banner. Pawan is essaying the role of an advocate in this film and will be seen fighting for justice. Shruti Hassan is the lead actress while Anjali, Nivetha and Ananya will be seen as Pawan's clients who get molested by a group of boys in a car.