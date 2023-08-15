  • Menu
Mega Star Chiranjeevi undergoes surgery in New Delhi
Noted Telugu film actor megastar Chiranjeevi underwent a minor knee surgery at a hospital in New Delhi today.

Sources said that Chiranjeevi has been suffering from knee ailments for some time. The film actor was admitted to a hospital in Delhi and underwent a minor operation.

Chiranjeevi will stay for one week in Delhi until he get a relief from pain post the operational procedure.

The recently released Chiranjeevi 's flock Bholashankar tanked at the box office and also received big criticism for choosing a substandard film script .

