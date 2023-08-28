Megaduo’s ‘Bro’ tops Netflix India charts

“Bro,” starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej, has made its OTT debut on Netflix. Helmed by director Samuthirakani, the film features Ketika Sharma in the female lead role.

Having been released in major Indian languages on Netflix, the movie currently holds the top position on the charts.

The cast also includes Priya Prakash, Brahmanandam, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Raja Chembolu, and others in significant roles. This fantasy comedy-drama comes with captivating soundtracks composed by the talented Thaman and is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory.