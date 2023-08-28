Live
- ACES a Saudi Company serving the busiest airport in South India - Bengaluru's KIA
- West Ham signs Ghana midfielder Mohammed Kudus from Ajax
- Indian electronics sector to tap $7 bn untapped revenue via circular economy by 2035
- Hybrid work surges 29% as firms embrace flexibility: Report
- Those who agree with the ideology will be inducted into the Congress party: CM Siddaramaiah
- Makers raises bar on Pawan Kalyan’s ‘OG’ teaser
- More than 1200 jobs offered in AICTE drive in J&K
- Roja heaps praises on CM Jagan on Vidya Divena scheme
- Elon Musk launches "X Hirings", calls it better than LinkedIn
- CM Jagan releases Rs.680.44 cr under Vidya Deevena scheme
Just In
Megaduo’s ‘Bro’ tops Netflix India charts
Highlights
“Bro,” starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej, has made its OTT debut on Netflix
“Bro,” starring Power Star Pawan Kalyan and Supreme Hero Sai Dharam Tej, has made its OTT debut on Netflix. Helmed by director Samuthirakani, the film features Ketika Sharma in the female lead role.
Having been released in major Indian languages on Netflix, the movie currently holds the top position on the charts.
The cast also includes Priya Prakash, Brahmanandam, Rohini, Vennela Kishore, Raja Chembolu, and others in significant roles. This fantasy comedy-drama comes with captivating soundtracks composed by the talented Thaman and is produced by TG Vishwa Prasad of People Media Factory.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS