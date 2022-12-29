Megastar Chiranjeevi And Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja's New Song Will Be Out Tomorrow From Waltair Veerayya

Megastar Chiranjeevi's new movie Waltair Veerayya is all ready to entertain the fans on the occasion of the Pongal festival. It also has Mass maharaja Ravi Teja in a prominent role essaying the character of a cop. As the release date is nearing, the makers already dropped the special song, title song and a romantic single from the movie and now, they are all ready to up the hype and expectations by unveiling the new song that features these two ace actors of Tollywood.

Director Bobby, Chiranjeevi, Ravi Teja and DSP dropped the new poster of the song and treated the fans of Megastar… Take a look!

Along with sharing the poster, Ravi Teja also wrote, "Dancing with Annaya is always special , this song will make your hearts go racing #PoonakaluLoading from tomorrow #WaltairVeerayya".

The duo looked awesome in the poster and Megstar looked in all the mass appeal with his floral printed shirt while Ravi Teja owned a modish appeal with his jacket. They are seen shaking the legs with a festive background!

Along with sharing the details of the song release, they also wrote, "A MEGA MASSIVE LAUNCH for the MEGA MASS song #PoonakaaluLoading from #WaltairVeerayya will be launched in the theatres from 5PM onwards tomorrow amidst huge fan fare."

The song will be launched tomorrow at 5 PM in Sandhya, M1 Cinemas, SV Cinemax, Swami, Bhaskar and Jairam theatres.

Even director Bobby also shared the poster and expressed his happiness as his two idols are going to rock the dance floor. "My two idols, My two heroes & My two biggest strengths. Coming together to give you all Mass Poonakalu with a Mega Mass Song of the year from #WaltairVeerayya #PoonakaluLoading on 30th DEC".

Well, even Chiranjeevi shared the Hindi teaser today morning as the movie will also be released in Bollywood…

Along with sharing the teaser, he also wrote, "Here are the Hindi teasers of my next #WaltairVeerayya https://youtube.com/playlist?list=PLE1OlezamB_SNGrfLZP3IhLGnpcSZKu_6 Grand release in cinemas on Jan 13th 2023 #WaltairVeerayyaOnJan13th".

Casting Details Of Waltair Veerayya…

• Chiranjeevi

• Ravi Teja

• Shruti Haasan

• Bobby Simha

• Catherine Tresa

• Rajendra Prasad

• Vennela Kishore

This Bobby Kolli directorial is produced by Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar under the Mythri Movie Makers banner. Waltair Veerayya movie will hit the theatres on 13th January, 2023!

Well, Megastar also will next be seen in Meher Ramesh's Bhola Shankar movie. This film is being produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced a few days ago. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. The Mahanati actress Keerthy Suresh will be seen as Chiru's sister in this movie!