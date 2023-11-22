Megastar Chiranjeevi comes forward for ‘Bubblegum’

The first song Habibi Jilebi from Roshan Kanakala’s debut film “Bubblegum” was a celebration number with peppy beats. The second single a mega song which is about self-respect- titled Izzat will be launched by Megastar Chiranjeevi on the 23rd of this month.

Sricharan Pakala rendered the soundtracks of the movie and seems like Izzat is going to be a stirring number. Stars are being part of the promotional activities and Izzat will have extra mileage with Chiranjeevi launching it.

Roshan Kanakala played a typical Hyderabadi youngster in the movie directed by Ravikanth Perepu. This GenZ love story that has Maanasa Choudhary playing the female lead opposite Roshan will arrive in cinemas on December 29th.