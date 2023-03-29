Megastar Chiranjeevi Congratulates Allu Arjun On The Occasion Of Completing 20 Successful Years In The Film Industry

Tollywood's stylish star Allu Arjun is in the best phase of his career. He already bagged a blockbuster with Sukumar's Pushpa: The Rise movie and now, he is busy with shooting of its sequel 'Pushpa: Rise'. Off late, he completed 20 successful years in the film industry and celebrated it by penning a heartfelt note on both Twitter and Instagram pages. He also received many congratulatory messages from all his close pals in Tollywood and the makers of his previous movies. Even his dear uncle Chiranjeevi Konidela also congratulated Pushpa Raj by dropping a sweet post on social media…



Dear Bunny @alluarjun so heartening u hv completd 20 fab yrs in films.Memories of yr childhud r still fresh & yet hw time flies! Delighted 2 see hw U carvd a niche & grown as a Pan India Star,as an Icon Star! Wishing U scale greater heights in yrs 2 cme & win mny more hearts!💕🤗 pic.twitter.com/3lVln4SBUI — Chiranjeevi Konidela (@KChiruTweets) March 29, 2023

Well, Allu Arjun also penned a heartfelt note yesterday showing off his gratitude to all his fans and well-wishes… "Today, I complete 20 years in the film industry. I am extremely blessed & have been showered with love . I am grateful to all my people from the industry . I am what I am bcoz of the love of the audience, admirers & fans . Gratitude forever".

He also thanked each and everyone who congratulated him through social media with personal replies!

Speaking about Allu Arjun's work front, he will next be seen in Pushpa: Rule movie. It is being directed by Sukumar and produced by Mythri Movies Makers banner.