Megastar Chiranjeevi Gets Tested Covid Negative…

It is all known that Tollywood Megastar Chiranjeevi was tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday. But this happened due to the faulty PCR kit. As Chiranjeevi had no minimal symptoms, he approached Apollo hospital doctors and took a CT scan with their suggestion. Finally, he had no infection and thus was declared negative for Covid-19. This 'Khaidi No 150' actor announced this happy news through his Twitter page and also shared the 'CT Scan' report…





Chiranjeevi has dropped note and announced this happy news to all his fans. He doled out that, after getting tested positive on Sunday, he started with basic medication but as there were no symptoms, he approached the Appollo team. Thus, they advised him to go for a CT scan to clear his doubt. Finally, his report came negative as there was no infection. He also said that, it all happened due to faulty PCR kit. Along with this note, he also thanked all his fans for showing concern and love on his health… "A group of doctors did three different tests and concluded that I am Covid negative & that the earlier result was due to a faulty RT PCR kit. My heartfelt thanks for the concern, love shown by all of you during this time. Humbled!"

Post lockdown, Chiranjeevi wanted to resume the shooting of Acharya movie which is being directed by Koratala Shiva. But before going with the shoot, as a protocol, the precautionary test was conducted by the movie team. And all of a sudden he was tested positive for Covid-19 but had no symptoms. But, this happened due to faulty Covid-19 test kit…

On Sunday, Chiranjeevi announced this news through his Twitter page and also suggested all the people who met him recently to go for a Covid-19 test…









Through this tweet, he confirmed that, he is tested positive and also promised to share the updates about his health every now and then to all his fans.

But now, as Chiranjeevi is tested negative for this deadly pandemic, all his fans and Tollywood actors can have a sign of relief!!! We need to wait for the official announcement about resuming Acharya movie shoot.