Megastar Chiranjeevi’s ‘Bholaa Shankar’ First Look Is Out

Tollywood's ace actor Megastar Chiranjeevi treated all his fans on this Maha Shivaratri by unveiling the first look poster of his next movie Bholaa Shankar. The motion poster is creating noise on social media as it is all awesome making us witness a special vibe of 'Bholaa'…



Chiranjeevi shared the motion poster of the first look on his Twitter page… Take a look!

Along with sharing the first look, he also wrote, "Happy #MahaSivaratri to All! Here goes the #VibeOfBHOLAA #BholaaShankarFirstLook". The motion poster showcased Chiru in a modish avatar as he is seen sporting in a complete black attire sitting on his black jeep… His cool attitude made the poster worth watching!

Bholaa Shankar is being directed by Meher Ramesh and is produced by Anil Sunkara under the AK Entertainments banner. The regular shooting commenced from 15th November onwards. This movie is the remake of Kollywood's blockbuster Vedalam and thus, there are many expectations on it. It also stars Keerthy Suresh, Tamannah as the lead actresses.

Well, Chiru also has Mohan Raja's Godfather and Acharya movies in his kitty… Godfather being Chiru's 153rd movie, it is being bankrolled by R. B. Choudary, N. V. Prasad, Tagore Madhu, Niranjan Reddy and Ram Charan under the NVR Films, Konidela Production Company and Mega Super Good Films banners. Satyadev Kancharana and Gangavva are roped in to play important roles in this movie.

Coming to the Acharya movie, it is directed by Koratala Shiva and has Ram Charan, Pooja Hegde and Kajal Aggarwal in the lead roles. It will hit the theatres on 29th April, 2022 in the theatres.